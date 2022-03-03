Columbia Gorge Women's Action Network has planned an event to express opposition to the war in Ukraine, support for the people of Ukraine, opposition to the rise of autocracy at home and abroad, and support of democracy everywhere on Saturday, March 5 from noon to 1 p.m. at Overlook Memorial fountain, Second and State streets, Hood River. Members ask the public to bring flags, signs and goodwill.
‘Stand with Ukraine’ sign waving and fundraiser Saturday
-
- Updated
Recommended for you
- JUVENILE DETENTION MANAGER NORCOR
- ENGINEERING TECHNICIAN Engineering Technician
- Drivers needed
- 4-H PROGRAM COORDINATOR
- SKAMANIA COUNTY IS HIRING
- Fisheries Technician 2 Seasonal position
- BUILDING PLANS EXAMINER I
- Employment Opportunity City of
- ACCOUNTING SPECIALIST II NORCOR
- SKAMANIA COUNTY PUBLIC WORKS
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Columbia Gorge News
Sign up to receive notifications when a new Columbia Gorge News e-Edition is published.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
Obituary updates
Receive weekly updates on obituaries and death notices.
Oregon Capital Press
Oregon Capital Press presented by Columbia Gorge News
Promotions
Receive updates on upcoming promotions and special sections.
Sports updates
Receive weekly updates on local sports news.
News and Info from our Community Partners
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Most Popular
Articles
- The Dalles to be featured on Animal Planet show
- Death notices and service announcements: March 2, 2022 edition
- Rivera hired as new Hood River Valley Parks and Rec supervisor
- Obituary: Charles Evans
- Service announcement: Lynnda Iles
- Obituary: Bobby Walker
- Obituary: Dorothy Boyer
- Obituary: Marvin Polehn
- Hood River Parks and Recreation trades development fees for park space in affordable housing project
- Obituary: Wilbur Easley
Images
Videos
Latest News
- ‘Stand with Ukraine’ sign waving and fundraiser Saturday
- Eagles, Riverhawks hit road for Class 5A playoffs
- Pathways director builds a team that reflects the community
- Writer’s Talk at TDAC March 17
- This week in history: March 2, 2022
- Kegler's Corner: Aaron Troxel 730
- The City Council: A fictional narrative of rural life in the American West: Episode 182: Burt’s Books
- Mt. Adams Institute welcomes new executive director
Commented