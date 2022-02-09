Join the Washington State Department of Agriculture and the Hood River Soil and Water Conservation District for an all-day sprayer calibration training in Spanish or English. Participants will get both classroom and field experience in:
- Understanding the function and maintenance of sprayer parts
- Practical ways to calibrate equipment so sprays are delivered accurately
- Configuring sprayers to plant height and canopy density to reduce pesticide drift
- Evaluating the effectiveness of their equipment setup by checking coverage in orchards
Spanish classes available March 9 or 10 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; English class available March 10 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Pine Grove Grange, 2835 Van Horn Drive, Hood River. Cost is $30 per person, with lunch and snacks included; 6 pesticide credits are available.
Register at heather@hoodriverswcd.org or 541-386-4588. Space is limited.
