Laina Powell, 5, tows Austen Wood, 3, uphill as they sled near The Dalles Middle School Thursday, Dec. 30.
Ryan Powell, back left, and Derek Wood launch a flotilla of sleds on a hill near The Dalles Middle School Thursday, Dec. 30.
As temperatures drop and snow begins to fall in the Columbia River Gorge everyone, including our furry friends, venture outside to enjoy the fresh powder. At right, Odell resident Delaney Karrels and her dog, Harper, run around Mid Valley Elementary. The snowfall has prompted school, businesses and interstate closures throughout the Mid-Columbia.
Downtown Odell sees some snow.