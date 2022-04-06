HOOD RIVER — Inspired by recent fundraising efforts in Hood River and across the globe, local retailers are teaming up to benefit citizens and refugees of Ukraine with a “Shop Local for Ukraine” event on Saturday, April 9. With support from Visit Hood River, participating retailers will donate a percentage of the day’s sales to Chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen, an international aid organization working to provide critical relief services to those remaining in Ukraine, as well as those displaced by the war.
“Through other local fundraising efforts, our community has already demonstrated its ability and willingness to support humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine, and we’re hopeful that Shop Local for Ukraine will continue that momentum,” said Katie Kadlub, executive director of Visit Hood River. “We’re grateful to our merchants for the idea and inspiration behind Shop Local for Ukraine, and are thrilled to be supporting an organization such as World Central Kitchen which already has the infrastructure in place to support the people of Ukraine.”
Patrons can support the effort by simply visiting their favorite participating Hood River store to make a few purchases on April 9, or by donating directly on Visit Hood River’s Shop Local for Ukrainewebsite, and help make a world of difference during a time of crisis.
For more information on Shop Local for Ukraine event click here or visit www.visithoodriver.com/event/shop-local-to-support-ukraine/. For more information on Visit Hood River go to www.visithoodriver.com.
