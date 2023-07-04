The Sherman County 4-H Day Camp held June 21-22 at Brooks Memorial Retreat Center north of Goldendale resulted in many happy campers. Thirty-five campers, six teen counselors, five adult chaperons and eight instructors gave the youth an active, educational and fun outdoor experience in the Klickitat County woods and in the Goldendale pool, said a press release.
Youth just finishing grades 4-6 enjoyed a wide variety of activities including three meals each day, being a part of team, tie dying t-shirts, singing, receiving “good behavior” beads from the counselors, free time games including volleyball and kickball, leathercraft, garden crafts, field game competition including team skis and tug o’ war, the messy games with bubbles, and swimming each day at the Goldendale pool.
This natural resource-based camp was funded in part by the Sherman County 4-H Association, Sherman County Soil & Water Conservation District, Sherman County Prevention, OSU Sherman County Extension, private donations, and camper fees.
The camp focus was “Not all classrooms have four walls,” and campers had outdoor education on topics including bees and pollinators, Leave No Trace when in the outdoors, stream health, hiking to look at flora/fauna/insects, and archery Instructors included Marylou Martin and Erynne Wolfe of Sherman County Soil & Water Conservation District, and Lynette Black, Laurie Willhite, Jennifer Rowland, and Bill Campbell, Dustin Conroy and Alissa Conroy, all of Washington.
Adult staff serving were Bridget Whitaker as cook, Robin Burgess as nurse/kitchen help, Jeremy Lanthorn as photography/kitchen help/chaperone, and Christian Ayles and Cindy Brown of the Sherman County 4-H office.
