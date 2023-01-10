Do you know who your local conservation district is and what they’re up to? Do you know that conservation districts are found throughout the United States with a variety of programs available for natural resource conservation?
In western Klickitat County and Skamania County, residents can turn to Underwood Conservation District (UCD) for their natural resource needs and concerns. On Thursday, Jan. 12 at 6 p.m., UCD invites the public to learn more about their recent work and future plans with natural resource conservation, hosting a free online workshop called: “UCD: A Year in Review and a Sneak Peek of Our Future.” Visit www.ucdwa.org to register.
During this presentation, participants will hear about the work UCD has been doing over the past year, including the design and installation of habitat enhancement projects for western pond turtle, steelhead, salmon, and beaver.
This is the second in UCD’s Winter Workshop Series, held annually to provide various natural resource information, education and connection for the surrounding area. Last month’s online workshop provided information about the Tree of Heaven and what UCD and partners are doing to help control this invasive tree, view at www.ucdwa.org).
