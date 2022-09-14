TROUT LAKE — Residents of the Trout Lake School District interested in becoming more involved in the community are invited to run for election to the Trout Lake Community Council.
Each fall there are three positions up for election, each for a three-year term. To qualify for a position on the council, candidates must be registered to vote in Klickitat County and have been a resident within the Trout Lake School District for at least one year.
If you are interested in having your name on the ballot, please request a Candidate Interest Statement by emailing TroutLakeCommunityCouncil @gmail.com.
Completed Candidate Interest Statements are due by Wednesday, Oct. 5 and will be made available for public review online at CommunityCouncil.TroutLake.org.
To vote in person, come to the Trout Lake Grange between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Write-in votes will be accepted.
To vote by absentee ballot, email your request to TroutLakeCommunityCouncil@gmail.com by Oct. 5.
The Trout Lake Community Council meets on the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. Email the council for instructions on how to attend the meeting.
