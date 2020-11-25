The Dalles organist Caroline Homer will give four weekly performances of Christmas carols played on the organ over the holidays
Homer will give two-hour concerts on the 95-year-old Kiljen pipe organ at Old St. Peter’s Landmark, all from 1-3 p.m. on Nov. 28, Dec. 5, Dec. 12, and Dec. 19.
Masks are required.
Homer practices at St. Peter’s each week and got to thinking about how many events have had to be canceled or curtailed, and how people might safely observe the holidays.
“There is so little going on and I wanted to give people a way to celebrate Christmas,” Homer said. “So, I thought, ‘I could play the organ for people. It will be my gift.’”
The performances will be free, but Homer will ask for donations to support St. Peter’s Landmark, 405 Lincoln St.
The former Catholic church, built in 1897, was saved from demolition in 1917 and serves as a music venue and gathering place.
