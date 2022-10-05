The Oregon Department of Forestry wants to remind Oregonians that even with the weather starting to transition to fall, fire is still on the landscape and fire season is still in effect.
Oregon is still experiencing severe drought in majority of the state, dry fuels, higher temperatures and low humidity, the department wants to warn the public against complacency.
“East wind events, like the one we experienced this past weekend, are very common around this time of year. There is still potential for more fire starts and the season isn’t over yet,” Mike Shaw, fire protection division chief, said. “We are prepared for new fire starts; however, the less human caused fires we have, the less strained our resources will be.”
Even with lower temperatures, there is still potential for a fire to start and grow significantly. Thus far in the season, Oregonians have done a good job of keeping human-caused fires below the 10-year average. ODF encourages the public to keep up the good work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.