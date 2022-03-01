Oregon will drop its indoor mask mandate on March 12, more than a week earlier than announced last week.
Gov. Kate Brown said Monday morning that Oregon, California and Washington would lift their mandates simultaneously at 11:59 p.m. March 11. The new date includes ending mask mandates in schools. The order will affect over 51.2 million people from the Mexican border to the Canadian border, about 15% of the national population
Oregon Health Authority (OHA) announced Feb. 24 that Oregon’s mask requirements for indoor public spaces and schools will be lifted March 19, as hospitalizations drop and are projected to reach levels below those at the start of the omicron surge.
Originally, masking requirements for K-12 schools in Oregon were slated to be lifted March 31. According to OHA, feedback from school districts around the state indicated that preparations for the transition could be completed earlier. “We are able to take this important step, earlier than anticipated, because of the collective diligence and the shared sacrifice that people in Oregon have demonstrated in getting vaccinated, wearing masks and limiting their gatherings,” said Dean Sidelinger, M.D. MSEd, health officer and state epidemiologist
“Based on the feedback from local leaders and communities, OHA and ODE (Oregon Department of Education) are partnering to develop practical updates to safety protocols for quarantine, contact tracing, and testing that meet the current conditions of the pandemic,” said Colt Gill, director of ODE and deputy superintendent of public instruction. “These guidelines will continue to support our North Star goal of providing in-person learning for every student, all day, every school day and will focus on specific supports for students, staff, and families that may be at more risk from COVID-19 than others in the school population.”
Once these updates are finalized, ODE will hold meetings with public, public charter, and private school leaders to review the changes to prepare for school operations through the spring.
The date continues to give local communities time to prepare for the transition, and it allows district and school leaders to take necessary actions to ensure students can safely remain in their classrooms, according to OHA.
State officials highly recommend that people in high-risk groups continue to wear masks in indoor public settings even after the restrictions are lifted.
They include people who are at higher risk because they are unvaccinated; immunocompromised; have underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk of complications; are 65 or older; or who live with someone in one of those categories.
“We appreciate and acknowledge that lifting the masking requirement will cause anxiety for some people,” said Sidelinger. “...Many may chose to continue wearing a mask in more crowded indoor settings. In fact, we recommend continued mask wearing for the many Oregonians who are still at higher risk.” He added that the state will continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 and its impacts, and shift the response if the situation changes.
