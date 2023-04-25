North Wasco County School District, Zone #1
Katie Kuehnl
1. What inspired you to run for a position on the school board?
As a new business owner I now have time to invest where there is a need. I have five children that attend NWCSD, ranging from elementary to high school. With many recent things happening in education I really thought it was the best time to run. I believe that when an opportunity comes along that you are fit for, you will make it work because its worth the time. I believe getting involved with our education system is the best way to help my children (and all others within the community) succeed.
2. What do you hope to bring to the school board?
2) I hope to bring a new light and strong voice to the board. I can be heavily opinionated but express myself in a gentle manner when needed. I hope to bring a fresh perspective based on the fact that I do have children in all three schools so I have first hand knowledge on what is happening with our kids, teachers and staff. So many of our board members right now are like minded within each other, but not necessarily like minded with the parents, and ultimately that is who we are serving, the kids and parents.
3. What do you believe are the biggest issues faced by our schools and how do you plan to tackle them?
3) Right now I believe the biggest issue is Restorative Justice. Parents are very upset (myself included) on how this is being dealt with. I believe this needs to be immediately dealt with. I also believe that we need to go through and find books or inappropriate printed content and reevaluate their place in our schools. I know one parent spoke out in the last meeting about a few books in our High School library, and I just don’t think it’s necessary or appropriate. I think another major issue the board faces is the parents feeling unheard. I would like to engage more with parents, teachers and staff.
4. Nationally, there are a lot of questions regarding the appropriateness of curriculum. Do you have any concerns with the curriculum in our schools? If so, what are they?
I do have many concerns with our current curriculum. A new curriculum that was put in place this year is thought to be way too graphic and racist. I think our world is turning to dark to allow our schools to be effected by it. I think it’s entirely plausible to teach our kids about history without teaching them the vulgarness at such a young age. There is a way to teach oppression appropriately. I like to do my research and if presented with another curriculum change or additive I would definitely do some looking into it beyond whatever was presented.
Due to an incident that happened recently near a school and how it was handled I do feel like we as a school community needs to do better for these kids. I think we need board members that students, parents and staff feel comfortable talking to and sharing things with and I hope I can be that person for them. I truly want to be the voice of so many in our district that feel unheard, unseen or to little to be cared about. I want to bring issues to the table before they get so far out of hand we need radical steps in place to undo the damage.
I have five children. Two freshman, one in 8th grade, one in 7th grade and my youngest is in 3rd grade. I am seeing first hand what is happening within our schools. I do believe we have some amazing teachers and staff and I believe most our admin come from the right heart, but we just aren’t doing good enough for our kids.
Commented