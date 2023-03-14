Stock Up and Dine Out on March 16
Several White Salmon businesses will be donating 5% of net sales made from 4 p.m. to close on Thursday, Mar. 16, towards the White Salmon Valley Education Foundation.
Arrowleaf, Beneventi’s, Everybody’s Brewing, Feast, Harvest Market, Henni’s, Le Doubblé Troubblé, Pizza Leona, and Soca Wine Shop will be participating in the fundraiser “Night Out For Schools.”
“As a local business, we feel it is crucial to invest in White Salmon’s future, and helping out schools is one way we can all contribute to our community,” said Harvest Market owner Jeff O’Neal.
Night Out For Schools brings our community together for a good cause, said a press release. Since 2006, over $825,000 in community-raised donations have been awarded to the schools directly from WSVEF. Community donations have also been leveraged through WSVEF grant writing services to secure over $6.4 million in grants from outside funding sources. In addition, 25% of all donations are invested in an endowment to create a self-sustaining source of funding for years to come.
“As we turn the corner into spring, this is a great chance for our community to gather, have some fun, and support our schools. So invite your friends, or treat a favorite teacher to dinner or drinks, and join us on March 16th!” said WSVEF’s new executive director, Kylie Uffelman. While you’re stocking up on groceries and dining out, you can also enjoy live music at North Shore Cafe from White Salmon band students, facilitated by local favorites Tova and Richard Tillinghast.
The WSVEF is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation dedicated to enhancing the quality of public education within our community by securing funding for curriculum enhancement and investment in our teachers. Check out wsvef.org to get involved, donate or learn more.
