WASHINGTON, D.C. — Oregon’s U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley has announced his first round of in-person town halls for 2023. Merkley will hold a town hall for each of Oregon’s 36 counties.
“I hold a town hall for every Oregon county, every year because there is simply no substitute to hearing directly from folks about the ideas and priorities that matter most to them and their communities. Oregonians’ thoughts help shape my work in Congress, including positions on policies, ideas for bills, and strategies for securing resources for every corner of our state,” Merkley said.
Merkley’s first town halls of 2023 are as follows, with additional details to be sent to local media ahead of each town hall:
Friday, Jan. 13
- Sherman County Town Hall, 10:30 a.m. at Rufus City Hall — 304 Second St., Rufus
- Wasco County Town Hall — 1 p.m. at The Dalles Readiness Center, 402 E. Scenic Drive, The Dalles
- Hood River County Town Hall — 4 p.m. at Hood River Middle School, 1602 May St., Hood River
Sunday, Jan. 15
- Gilliam County Town Hall — 3:30 p.m. at the Gronquist Building, 1150 Railroad Ave., Arlington
“Over the course of the more than 500 town halls I’ve held since Oregonians sent me to the Senate, I’ve seen how these events provide respectful, safe spaces for people to express their unique points of view during these often-divisive times. We all benefit significantly when we leave our comfort zone and open ourselves up to new ways of looking at issues — myself included.
“I can’t wait to hit the road again to meet Oregonians from all walks of life.”
Since taking office in 2009, Merkley has kept his promise to hold an open town hall for every Oregon county each year, said a press release. In recent years, many of the events have been virtual amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
