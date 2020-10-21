The pandemic has claimed another event. The Lyle Christmas Bazaar held each November at the Activity Center has had to cancel this year. There seems to be no end to this virus, and all of the threats that go with it.
But it seems the Dallesport Murdock Fire Department is going to stand pat and hold their annual Halloween Open house on Oct. 31 at 6 p.m. at their firehouse. I’m sure they are planning lots of fun and frolic for the kids.
The deadline for getting any newsy item for the High Prairian Newsletter is Saturday Oct. 17. Gwen wants you to share any of your photos, articles, poems, recipes, etc. but if you’re writing, aim at 400-500 words max. (If it might take more to cover the topic, call or email her to talk about it.) pgwenberry@hotmail.com. Or, call 509-281-1998
Speaking of newsletters, there are some good editors sharing many newsy items about our area. If you want to be kept in the know, sign up for the Dallesport Newsletter,(lrbriggs@gorge.net); The High Prairian, (highprairiebarb@gmail.com); What’s Happening in Lyle,(lyle98635@gmail.com) as well as this Lyle News column. The newsletter editors all do a great job with the information they receive and have unlimited space for their input. We share some of the news items and although some of our views and opinions may differ, we are all adults and realize that we can agree to disagree.
There is absolutely no reason for anyone in our community to go hungry. With all the fresh fruits, vegetables and staple food items boxed up and ready for volunteers from the Lyle Community Council to deliver to your car. I’ve been telling you about the Lyle Good Food bank at the Activity Center for a few weeks now and hope that you have taken advantage of the nutritional supplies offered. Upcoming distribution dates: Nov. 4 and 18, and Dec. 9 and 23. The hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.
Nov. 3 is Election Day ... Be sure to vote! It is a privilege we still have and is only alive by using it. If you are not registers yet, go to vote411.org or to check your voter registration status, and to find out what and who is on the ballot. The website is very user-friendly and is brought to you by the League of Women Voters Education Fund.
Submit your news to: Mildred E. Lykens: 509-365-2273 or lykensme41@Gmail.com.
