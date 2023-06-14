THE DALLES —The Lighthouse Pentecostal Church is turning 50 this year. Established in 1973, the church has gone through a few transitions over the years: Attendance has fluctuated, the building and name have changed, and pastors have come and gone, but the church remains.
Preparations began in 1972 when the Oregon District of the United Pentecostal Church arranged for the purchase of a vacant storefront on W. 10th Street — the old Chenowith Grocery Store. Member churches in the state donated items to aid in the effort: Pews, a pulpit, hymnals, etc.
The building sat empty until the following year, when Pastor J.D. Borders of Farmington, Mo., moved to The Dalles with his family for the purpose of starting the church. Arriving June 6, 1973, Borders began holding services the following Sunday, June 10. Attendance that day was four: Borders, his wife, and their two sons.
Under Borders, the United Pentecostal Church in The Dalles experienced many new developments. Home Bible studies were offered. Children’s activities, revivals, and singspirations were held frequently. As the church became more involved in the community, joining events at the local Armory, participating in parades with the Sunday School bus (the Snoopy Express), and running fireworks stands, attendance steadily increased. This resulted in multiple remodelings of the building. In the late 1970s, the name was changed to New Life United Pentecostal Church. And, in 1979, a Christian school was added — New Life Academy. That same year, plans were made for a new building and by the summer of 1980, the land had been cleared and leveled for the foundation.
Several preachers began their ministry at the church: Lowell Snow and James Denny, both of whom were used as an assistant to the pastor. Others were Carl Sutter, Bill Weltzin, and Brian Barrett. In 1978, an offshoot church was begun as three families from The Dalles formed the nucleus of a new United Pentecostal Church in Hood River.
The fall of 1980 saw the first change in leadership. Borders resigned to pursue other endeavors and the congregation voted in Rev. Irvin Fields as the new pastor. Originally from Oxnord, Calif., Fields came to The Dalles from Myrtle Creek, Ore., where he’d served as pastor.
For the next few years, the church maintained a distinct influence in the community. Fields remained committed to furthering the church and continued running the Christian school. The church property was incorporated into the city limits during his tenure. Before moving on in the latter part of 1983, Fields was instrumental in preserving the tenets and doctrine of the church.
In 1984, Rev. James Denny became the third pastor of the church. Most recently, he had pastored the United Pentecostal Church in Bend. However, Denny and his family previously attended the church in The Dalles in the 1970s.
Familiar with the earlier plans for a new building, Denny sparked a renewed interest in moving the project forward. With updated building plans and permits obtained, in 1988 construction began. Facing a myriad of difficulties, work progressed slowly. Eventually, the foundation, basement, walls, and roof were complete. Then, in 1995, due to health concerns, Denny was forced to retire before the building was finished.
In November of that year, Borders returned as pastor. Over the next few years, the construction phase was finished and the building paid off through various fundraisers, such as truckload sales, fireworks stands, and others. The church school resumed operations again in 1996. And, a couple of years later, the parking lot was paved. In 2008, the church switched its affiliation from the United Pentecostal Church International to the Worldwide Pentecostal Fellowship and the name was changed to New Life Pentecostal Church.
September 2010 brought change again. Rev. Craig Warneking, from Pendleton became the new pastor, replacing a retiring Borders. From that time to the present, Warneking has continued the vision of the church. To help facilitate that mission, the name of the church was once more changed, this time to The Lighthouse Pentecostal Church. And a new motto as well: “Believe ... Belong ... Become.”
In 2011, Warneking added Life Skills, Intl. classes to the list of services offered. An in-depth course, Life Skills teaches basic living skills. It is known as the “Learning to Live, Learning to Love” program. In addition, free in-home Bible studies are still offered, along with regular Sunday services, morning and night, as well as Wednesday night Bible study.
Warneking is the author of a comprehensive Bible study program, The Abundant Life Discipleship Course. He has taught at many conferences and seminars, as well as being a featured speaker at Purpose Institute in Hood River. As a former school principal, youth pastor and assistant pastor, he is a man of extensive leadership experience. During his time in The Dalles, Warneking has been influential in developing leaders in the church, enabling people to reach their potential. As such, in 2022, he helped to launch the ministry of evangelist Johnny Delagarza.
After 50 years, The Lighthouse Pentecostal Church remains committed to serving the people and the community. Under Warneking, the church continues to be involved in many events, like the Children’s Fair, Family Fun Day, parades, street festivals, and an annual weekend camping trip with services held at the campground. Focused on helping people, Warneking and The Lighthouse Pentecostal Church strive to create an inviting atmosphere where all are welcome.
Bruce Borders is the son of the founding pastor.
