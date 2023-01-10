With funding provided by U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development (USDA), Columbia Gorge Community College distributed 75 Dell laptops to 10 public libraries in the college’s service area just in time for the holidays.
Students showing proof of registration are able to check out laptops for winter term 2023 from the closest participating library.
Those public libraries are in Dufur, South Wasco in Maupin, Hood River, Cascade Locks, Parkdale, Fossil, Condon, Goldendale, White Salmon and Stevenson.
It’s all about distance learning, as the college reaches rural students who might otherwise be unable to attend class, particularly for advanced college credit students enrolled in career-tech certificate and degree programs. The college purchased these laptops as one part of a $450,000 USDA grant and delivered them to libraries in December and January.
“This project expands the opportunity for students to participate in online or remote coursework,” said Jarett Gibert, vice president of instruction at CGCC.
“Columbia Gorge Community College is fortunate to serve a large, geographically diverse community to achieve our students’ academic, career and personal enrichment goals. Through our USDA Rural Utilities Services grant, we have been able to put distance-learning technology in our high school classrooms — and now further expand access to higher education in partnership with our public libraries,” Gilbert added.
“We are grateful to our community partners, and we are so excited to see what our students accomplish — regardless of their distance from the physical classroom.”
To learn more about distance learning through Columbia Gorge Community College, visit www.cgcc.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.