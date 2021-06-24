On Monday, June 28th , the “Take Your Shot, Oregon” lottery will be drawn from a database of all Oregon residents 12 and older who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Don’t miss your chance to win one of the following drawings:
- One prize of $1 million (for those age 18 and over)
- Thirty-six prizes of $10,000: One drawn from each county (for those age 18 and over)
- Five $100,000 Oregon College Savings Plan education scholarships (for those age 12-17)
Get vaccinated by June 27
To be included in the drawing, you must have received at least your first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by no later than Sunday, June 27 . Visit hrccovid19.org for a complete calendar of walk-in clinics available this week throughout Hood River County.
Make sure your vaccination is counted
If you are an Oregon resident but received a COVID-19 vaccination out of state, including Washington, please:
• Register your vaccine online, or
• Call your primary care provider’s office and let them know that you received your COVID-19 vaccination out of state, or
• Bring your CDC vaccination card to the Hood River County Health Department (1109 June Street, Hood River) during regular business hours
More information on the “Take Your Shot, Oregon” campaign, including frequently asked questions, is available HERE.
•••
Última Oportunidad Para La Lotería Take Your Shot (Obtenga su Vacuna)
El lunes 28 de Junio, la lotería "Take Your Shot, Oregon" se extraerá de una base de datos de todos los residentes de Oregon de 12 años o más que hayan recibido al menos una dosis de la vacuna contra el COVID-19. No pierda la oportunidad de ganar uno de los siguientes sorteos:
- Un premio de $ 1 millón (para mayores de 18 años)
- Treinta y seis premios de $ 10,000 - uno extraído de cada condado (para mayores de 18 años)
- Cinco becas educativas del Oregon College Savings Plan de $ 100,000 (para personas de 12 a 17 años)
Vacúnese Antes Del 27 De Junio
Para ser incluido en el sorteo, debe haber recibido al menos su primera dosis de la vacuna contra el COVID-19 a más tardar el domingo 27 de Junio. Visite hrccovid19.org para obtener un calendario completo de clínicas sin cita previa disponibles esta semana en todo el Condado Hood River.
Asegúrese De Que Se Cuente Su Vacunación
Si es residente de Oregon, pero recibió una vacuna contra el COVID-19 fuera del estado, incluido Washington, por favor:
• Registre su vacuna en línea, o
• Llame a la oficina de su proveedor de atención primaria e infórmeles que recibió su vacuna contra el COVID-19 fuera del estado, o
• Lleve su tarjeta de vacunación de los CDC al Departamento de Salud del Condado Hood River (1109 June Street, Hood River) durante el horario de oficina habitua
Hay más información disponible sobre la campaña "Take Your Shot, Oregon", incluidas las preguntas frecuentes aquí.
