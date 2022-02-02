HOOD RIVER — The expected omicron surge is here, but the focus remains on keeping students in classrooms, Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn told Hood River County School Board members at the Jan. 26 virtual meeting.
“Over the past two and a half weeks, we’ve seen nearly 300 cases of COVID amongst our students — by far, the highest number of infections we have ever seen thus far in the pandemic,” he said.
In the past, the surge would have resulted in “serious consideration” to returning to comprehensive distance learning (CDL).
“Fortunately, as vaccination and boosters have become available, and scientists better understand the virus and mitigation measures, we remain open to in-person learning,” he said. “State epidemiologists expect this surge in Oregon to peak this week and the hope is the surge recedes as quickly as it peaked.”
He reiterated that keeping schools open is a community effort, and continuing to wear face coverings indoors, washing hands, maintaining safe physical distance, staying home and getting tested if you’re sick, and vaccinations and boosters “are the best way we can protect each other and our community.”
Board Member Tom Scully asked if the district has yet reached the tipping point that would send students back online, noting that elementary students have been taking their class iPads home.
Polkinghorn said younger students have been practicing taking their iPads home so that, if the district does return to CDL, they will be prepared. “But like I said, I think we’re close to the peak right now in terms of this surge and, unless things change dramatically for us, I don’t think we’re going to need to go there,” he added. “But we do want to be prepared in case we do.”
Polkinghorn said most of those cases have been community exposures, in response to a question by Dr. Corinda Hankins Elliott. “I think that’s still a really important thing to just keep bring forward — our layers of mitigation are actually working to keep us in school,” she said. “… We just have to keep going forward even though this is frustrating and everybody wants to be out of it. It is so important that what we’re doing is actually working and kids are able to stay in school because of it.”
Board Member Jen Kelly said, “I’m also thrilled that we’re still in school and we’ve managed to hold it together and weather the storm.” She said she appreciated the district’s approach to CDL is on a case-by case basis. “If we do reach a tipping point at the high school, it doesn’t mean that the middle school and elementary schools will close,” she said.
“I want to give a shout-out to our substitutes,” said Board Chair Chrissy Reitz. “We are still standing in many ways because of substitute educators and staff that have come in and filled in the gaps when we’ve had teachers and other staff out. So thank you to anyone in the community who has come and substituted in our schools and kept us going and kept our kids where they need to be — in schools.”
