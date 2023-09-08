The Hood River Valley Eagles (1-1) football team traveled east and took care of business against Gorge-rival The Dalles Riverhawks (1-1) by a final score of 35-18 on Sept. 9 at Sid White Field in The Dalles.
The Eagles got off to a shaky start after back-to-back possessions ended giving The Dalles the football back. Their first possession was a turnover on downs and the following possession, junior Davis Parr punted the ball.
The Dalles senior Jake Berkovich caught a touchdown pass from junior Emerson Traub to bring the Riverhawks within one point, 13-12. With 2:33 left in the first half, Hood River senior running back Ethan Rivera ran the ball in for Hood River’s third score of the half. Rivera score three touchdowns on the night.
The two teams traded scores throughout the first half, but HRV took a lead going into halftime 21-12.
Unable to find success past Hood River’s defense, the Riverhawks scored just once in the second half — which came on the opening kickoff of the second half.
“It's just another game that gives us opportunity and experience,” said The Dalles head coach Marc Schilling. “I'm starting nine sophomores on the squad right now. And they're just getting their reps and their first varsity time. All it does is just give us something to build on for next week.”
Hood River head coach Caleb Sperry said the Eagles’ win give the team a fresh sense of optimism.
“I think gives little positivity going forward. So that'll be a good thing,” Sperry said. “It was nice to be physical at the end and get after them.”
Hood River heads to Scappoose on Sept. 16 and The Dalles will play home against Goldendale.
