After a two-year hiatus, the Hood River Lions Club is again organizing and sponsoring the Hood River Fourth of July Parade for 2022. Those who wish to participate should complete and submit an application form, available on the Hood River Lions Club Facebook page; applications will also be available at sign-in the morning of July 4.
Access to parade participant sign-in will be from 12th Street, then east on Eliot Drive, and then north on Eighth Street. As in the past, the parade begins at 10 a.m., and the route in the Hood River Heights will have participants flowing north on 12th Street from Pacific Avenue to May Street.
The Grand Marshal for this year’s parade is Tom Yates. “Tom has been a member of the Hood River Lions Club since 1978 and has been an active volunteer in many of the club’s projects for the past 44 years,” said a press release. “Most notably, Tom has led the planning and organizing of the Fourth of July Parade for the past 24 years. Outside of Lions, he is currently volunteering at Providence Brookside, Hood River Care Center, and Faith Bible Church. Prior to retiring in 2015, Tom’s career included public school teacher, radio news reporter at KIHR, Community Relations work at United Telephone Company, Community Relations at Hawk’s Ridge, and Providence Brookside.”
The Lions will not be organizing any formal post-parade activities in Jackson Park on the Fourth of July this year. However, mark your calendar for the four Thursdays in August when the Lions will again present the popular Families in the Park music series at Jackson Park.
Odell parade
The Odell Fourth of July parade will be back this year, sponsored by Wy’east Community Church. The parade will begin at 4 p.m. through downtown Odell; participant line up happens at Mid Valley Elementary beginning at 3:30 p.m. The Wy’East Fire District will be one of the participants, said a press release.
“We invite you to participate in the parade or just come to watch,” said a press release. “We are really excited to have the parade back.”
For more information, email beanie@hoodriverelectric.net.
The Dalles, White Salmon host events
Fourth of July festivities begin at 7 a.m. in The Dalles with the Rocket Run at Lewis and Clark Festival Park, and end with the 10 p.m. fireworks show. In White Salmon, the parade through downtown begins at 1 p.m., with live music at Rheingarten Park until 4 p.m. For details, see What’s Happening.
More information on Fourth of July activities around the Gorge will be included in the June 29 edition of Columbia Gorge News.
