HOOD RIVER — How do the places we build, live and work affect our lives?
The connection between architecture and history is apparent when walking through downtown Hood River and reading the plaques on many of the historic buildings. Throughout the history of Hood River County — and the Gorge — how have the human-made structures, features and facilities impacted how we live, think and remember?
These questions will be explored at The History Museum of Hood River County’s upcoming Timewinder Tales, a live theatrical production at the museum, 300 E. Marina Drive, Sept. 22-23 and Sept. 29-30 at 7 p.m., with a matinee performance Sept. 24 at 2 p.m. Audience members are encouraged to wear vintage clothing and other items to the performances.
This is the newest adaption of The History Museum’s long-running annual Cemetery Tales production, in which actors portray local characters to both entertain and share Hood River County’s rich history, said a museum press release.
“This year, characters and stories will be related to the theme of built environments and architecture,” said the press release. “The performance will include stories of how indigenous peoples lived prior to the arrival of white settlers, a famed architect who left his mark on Hood River, two interesting women who lived in the Gorge and had connections to the people and buildings here, and a Mexican man who first came here as a farm worker with the Braceros program and whose family has strong roots here today.”
Tickets are $20 per person and are on sale at the museum and online at www.hoodriverhistorymuseum.org. Refreshments will be available, including beer and wine for sale. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to the performance time.
The History Museum is seeking individual and business sponsors to help support its production and to fund a post-production video available for viewing by students, seniors and the wider community. Visit the museum’s website (above), email info@hoodriverhistorymuseum.org or call 541-386-6772 for more information about becoming a sponsor. Benefits include ad space and recognition in the printed program, on the museum website, and all benefits of museum membership.
For the past two years, The History Museum and Big Britches Productions have presented Cemetery Tales as documentary-style videos. Both Cemetery Tales 2021 and Cemetery Tales 2022 were awarded Silver Telly awards. Both videos are available to watch on YouTube: find the links on the museum’s website (www.hoodriverhistorymuseum.org). Telly winners are recognized as standard bearers of excellence in the industry, said the press release.
For more information, email info@hoodriverhistorymuseum.org or call 541-386-6772.
