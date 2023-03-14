WHITE SALMON — The Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation, a 501c3 organization of Umpqua Bank, has awarded 56 grants to local nonprofits across its footprint totaling $331,500.
Umpqua’s latest round of grants support nonprofit organizations across Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, and Nevada, and are part of the bank’s overall foundation and corporate giving program that has invested more than $17 million since the foundation was formed in 2014.
Fort Vancouver Regional Library Foundation, Klickitat, and Stevenson-Carson Educational Foundation, Stevenson, both received grants of $5,000 to $15,000, said a press release.
“These nonprofits, selected from among hundreds of applicants in the final of three grant cycles in 2022, demonstrated a steadfast commitment to serving low-to-moderate-income populations in at least one of eight categories: Family engagement and resiliency; financial competency; housing stability and home ownership; college, career or technical readiness; entrepreneurship and business expansion; vibrant and equitable neighborhoods; technical and digital connectivity; and small business support and financial guidance,” said a press release.
Commented