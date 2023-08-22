OLYMPIA — Untraceable “ghost guns” are illegal again, for now.
The U.S. Supreme Court granted a stay Aug. 8 of a district court judgment that had invalidated the Biden Administration’s ban on untraceable firearms. The stay has temporarily revived the rule, but the legal challenge is ongoing.
“I applaud the Supreme Court’s decision to allow the regulation of ghost guns while the legal challenge continues,” tweeted Gov. Jay Inslee. “Washington state stands united with many other states in our pursuit of safer communities. Thank you to @AGOWA and all others who are working for safer communities.”
“Ghost guns” are unserialized firearms, often self-manufactured. Some use parts made by 3D printers and readily-available plans, and others use production-grade parts sold by manufacturers as unfinished. In most cases, these parts are easily finished to become operable. In effect, lethal and untraceable guns can be sold around state and federal laws, absent background checks, and absent any accountable chain of custody.
In Washington state, manufacture of “ghost guns” with intent to sell them is a felony. But as untraceable parts are so easily bought, sold, and distributed, federal inaction likely allowed ghost guns to keep flowing in. Attorney General Bob Ferguson joined 21 other attorneys general last month to issue an amicus brief in support of the Biden Administration’s ban.
“We cannot allow untraceable weapons to continue flooding our communities, which makes it much harder for law enforcement to solve crimes and makes it far too easy for felons, domestic abusers, juveniles, and others to illegally acquire deadly weapons,” said Ferguson.
“There is a natural limit to states’ abilities to combat a nationwide problem that crosses state borders. Absent federal enforcement, ghost guns have continued to proliferate, including in the very states that have been trying to keep them out.”
