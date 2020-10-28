Women who have primary financial responsibility for themselves and their dependents and have financial need to improve their education, skills and employment prospects can now apply for the Soroptimist Live Your Dream Awards for Women. Applications are available online at bit.ly/LYDA-apply and are due by Nov. 15.
Contact Kaylene Herman at kaylene_herman@hotmail.com for more information.
Eligible applicants must be enrolled in or have been accepted to a vocational/skills training program or an undergraduate degree program, and must demonstrate financial need.
Soroptimist of Mt. Adams will award two $1,500 cash grants. The recipients will then be advanced to the Soroptimist Northwestern Region level, where they could receive up to an additional $5,000 to pursue their educational and career goals.
Recipients can use the Live Your Dream Award to offset costs associated with their efforts to attain higher education or additional skills and training. This includes tuition, books, childcare, transportation, or any other education-related expense.
The Live Your Dream Award provides more than $2 million in cash grants to head-of-household women in need each year. Since the program’s inception in 1972, over $30 million has helped tens of thousands of women achieve their dreams of a better life for themselves and their families.
The Mt. Adams club is part of Soroptimist International of the Americas, a global organization that works to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment. Almost 80,000 Soroptimists in 120 countries and territories contribute time and financial support to community-based projects benefiting women and girls. Soroptimist, a 501c3 organization that relies on charitable donations to support its programs, also powers LiveYourDream.org — an online community offering offline volunteer opportunities in support of women and girls. For more information about how Soroptimist improves the lives of women and girls, visit www.soroptimist.org, or contact the club directly at www.simtadams.org.
