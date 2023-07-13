On Monday July 17 at 9 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST), businesses in the Gorge will be featured on ABC Network’s “The Bachelorette.” In Hood River, the Fruit Company, Mt. Hood Railroad, Mt. Hood Winery, Hope Ranch Lavender and the Skamania Lodge will be featured in the episode. Fruit Company founder and CEO Scott Webster confirmed the news and is excited to bring national exposure to the company as well as Hood River and the Gorge.
“I’m thrilled to announce The Fruit Company and the Mount Hood Railroad’s appearance in episode four of ABC’s hit show The Bachelorette. The Fruit Company, the Mount Hood Railroad, and Mt. Hood Winery provided the perfect backdrop for the episode,” Webster said in a statement to Columbia Gorge News.
The Bachelorette this season is 27-year-old Charity Lawson from Columbus, Georgia embarks on a journey to find the love of her life. She is joined by 25 eligible bachelors who each week will vie for her affection and hopefully, an engagement at the end. Lawson and producers of the show traveled to Pine Grove and other locations in the Gorge to explore. Each week, Lawson chooses a select number of bachelors to give a rose and accompany her on her travels around the country and world. Those bachelors who do not receive a rose will be sent home. As the number of bachelors grows smaller, the drama intensifies.
“This experience brought our dynamic local community together, and I’m excited to see our friends and neighbors on screen! It was an extraordinary opportunity to showcase the unique beauty of the Hood River Valley, and I can’t wait to watch the live episode,” Webster said.
Skamania Lodge is hosting a watch party at the Riverview Pavilion from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday, July 17 and it is open to anyone. There will be prizes, complimentary s’mores and libations for purchase. For more information, visit https://www.skamania.com/the-bachelorette#watch-party.
Not able to make it to watch party? Switch over to ABC at 9 p.m. EST — or stream on Hulu a week after the air date — and watch Lawson enjoy her time in the best the Gorge has to offer. Who do you think will make the cut?
