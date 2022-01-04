Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River had the first baby of 2022 born on Jan. 2, pictured above. Haily and Stan Vanourek of The Dalles welcomed newborn Tayla Ann Faith. She is baby sister to brother SJ, who is 19-months. Vanourek parents said, “We are mostly looking forward to watching how our babies little personalities change and grow!” The baby girl weighed 9 pounds, 2 ounces and is 20-1/2 inches long.
The first baby born in the new year at Mid-Columbia Medical Center was Emory Gene Hovda, born 11:30 a.m. Jan. 1, 2022, to Steven and Erica Hovda of The Dalles. He weighed 8 pounds and was 20 3/4 inches long. He joins his sisters Ava (6) and Poet (21) and brother Gideon (14). Mom and dad's first impression? “Absolutely beautiful! Perfect!” They said they look forward to the rest of 2022, and watching the baby, and family, grow together.
