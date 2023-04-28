THE DALLES — Emergency crews responded to a reported structure fire at American Village Apartments at 2402 W. 10th Street in The Dalles Friday afternoon. Two apartments at the west end of the apartment complex appeared to be damaged, but no injuries were reported.
Two vehicles, one a pickup, that were parked in front of the impacted apartment building were engulfed, and landscaping bushes and grass were burned. An MCF&R chaplain was dispatch to assist with relocating one family, at least temporarily.
Cause of the fire was as yet unknown.
Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue, Wasco County Sheriff and The Dalles Police responded.
