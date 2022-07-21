White Salmon’s Fair Planet Advisors has been recognized as a “Best For The World” B Corporation for its customer service.
B Corporations (also known as B Corps) are companies certified by global nonprofit network B Lab. B Corps must meet high standards for social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency. The goal of B Corps, according to B Lab, is to build “an inclusive, equitable and regenerative economic system.”
B Corps also take a different approach to business, considering all stakeholders, rather than solely focusing on profit, which is something that Fair Planet Advisors co-owners Michelina and David Roth try to bring into their financial advising.
“It’s the idea that corporations need to consider everyone — supply chains, customers and the community,” Michelina said. “There’s more than just today’s bottom line. We are all connected and need to consider long-term sustainability that works for all stake holders because we all want a future for our children.”
B Corps also follow Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards, which are a set of criteria that socially conscious investors use to evaluate a company’s operations. As a B Corp, Fair Planet Advisors must meet a certain threshold for sustainability practices.
Every year, Best for the World recognizes the top-performing B Corps creating positive impact through their businesses. There are five categories a B Corp can get Best for the World in: Community, Customers, Environment, Governance and Workers. Fair Planet Advisors was recognized in Customers, which, according to the B Lab website, means they scored in the top 5% of the Customers portion of the B Impact Assessment which measures the impact a company has on its customers through their products or services. According to a press release, they received this honor because of their initiatives such as customized investing solutions, which let clients have individual values represented in their investment portfolios.
“We scored really well in a couple areas to get Best of the World,” David said. “With more than 5,000 B Corps globally, we never thought we would be in the top percentages. What a huge honor.”
For more information on Fair Planet, visit www.fairplanetadvisors.com, or visit www.bcorporation.net/ to learn more about B Lab and B Corps.
