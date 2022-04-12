The annual Easter Egg Scramble returns at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 16 at Lewis & Clark Festival Park, downtown The Dalles.
The Easter Bunny will signal the start of the scramble for ages 1-2, who will hunt for eggs in a separate area. Then kids in age brackets up to 10 will take their turn with separate times and areas.
Columbia Gorge Honda & Toyota has partnered with Bicoastal Media to produce this long-time community event with other business sponsors.
Bring the kids a little early to get a picture with the Easter Bunny and pick an egg from the Columbia Gorge Honda & Toyota trunk for a chance to find a golden ticket for a prize.
Commented