Manages USPS services for Hood River, and Parkdale communities
HOOD RIVER — Daniel Roberts is the new postmaster at the Hood River Post Office, and he has worked hard to get to his new position.
Roberts began his Postal career in 2016 as a carrier in Gresham. He moved to an interim supervisor of customer service in Gresham, where he progressed to supervisor of customer service before his recent promotion to postmaster.
“[I’m] proud to have the honor of Postmaster serving the Hood River and Parkdale communities through top tier customer service,” he said.
In his new role, Roberts hasn’t forgotten what he has learned along the way. He credits his past supervisory position for helping him.
“The role of supervisor allowed me to not only mentor staff and make a difference in their personal career goals, but also it allowed me to analyze postal operations and implement efficiencies that benefited the customer and carrier delivery,” he said.
Prior to joining the Postal Service, Roberts was a fine dining chef of Italian cuisine. He said he chose to change his career path because “a career with the USPS is a prestigious role serving the community [with] outstanding advocacy for employee benefits and wellbeing.”
Over the years, Roberts has observed many changes in how the Postal Service does business. One of those big changes is the use of technology to improve delivery operations.
In addition, he said, “bringing sustainability to the infrastructure by modernizing the Postal Service, implementing new technologies that provide transparency and effective delivery service for all our employees and our customers” are part of the advancements being made which help him fulfill his part of the “Delivering for America” 10-year plan.
“By using best-in-class logistics practices, we intend to drive efficiency and service performance improvement to fuel revenue growth and customer retention,” Roberts said. “Most importantly, our plan establishes a new operating model that dramatically improves on-time delivery performance.”
In addition to managing the actual Post Office business, Roberts oversees 31 employees serving more than 13,000 addresses throughout the Parkdale and Hood River communities.
Roberts is married with three children — all teenagers — two dogs and an axolotl. In his spare time, he enjoys playing disc golf, cooking for friends and family, fishing, hiking, and camping.
