Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Wednesday morning that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for children ages 5-11. Vaccine appointments are available at local doctor’s offices and several local pharmacies.
Appointments will not be available through North Central Public Health District at this time.
The Pfizer vaccine for ages 5-11 is one-third of the adult dose. The pediatric doses come in their own vials, separate from the dose for ages 12 and up. It is a two-dose series.
The vaccine is available by appointment at local doctor’s offices in The Dalles, for established patients only, at:
• Mid-Columbia Medical Center’s Family Medicine Clinic (541-296-9151)
• MCMC’s Pediatric Clinic (541-506-6520)
• One Community Health (541-296-4610)
Sherman County Medical Clinic in Moro is creating a sign-up list for kids ages 5-11, and it is open to the children of families who live or work in Sherman County. (541-565-3325).
The following pharmacies are also offering the vaccine to ages 5-11, by appointment:
• Fred Meyer (Appointments available starting Friday. Visit https://www.fredmeyer.com/rx/guest/get-vaccinated)
• Walgreen’s (appointments available starting Saturday, Nov. 6. Visit https://www.walgreens.com/topic/promotion/covid-vaccine.jsp)
• Rite-Aid (appointments available starting Saturday, Nov. 6. Booking option will start Nov. 4. Visit https://www.riteaid.com/pharmacy/scheduler)
Youth ages 12-18 have been eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine since May 13, 2021.
The Pfizer vaccine has been shown to be safe and effective at preventing severe COVID-19 disease, hospitalization and death.
After the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) approved the vaccine for ages 5-11 group, it went through a final review by the Western States Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup.
In a press release, Gov. Brown said, “This is great news for Oregon children, parents, and families. Vaccination is the best tool we have to protect ourselves and our loved ones. With today’s review by leading doctors, pediatricians, and health experts, Oregon parents and children can be confident in the safety and effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 5-to-11-year-olds. It is completely normal for parents and kids to have questions about vaccines — I urge you to reach out to your family doctor, health care provider, or pharmacist and get your questions answered today.”
To see her full press release, visit https://www.oregon.gov/newsroom/Pages/NewsDetail.aspx?newsid=64527
(For more information, please visit COVID-19 Vaccine in Oregon, contact North Central Public Health District at (541) 506-2600, visit us on the web at www.ncphd.org or find us on Facebook.)
