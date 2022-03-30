Hood River County Health Department issued a press release March 30 encouraging community members to continue to take precautions as statewide mask mandates are lifted and students return to classes after the Spring Break holiday.
“Please continue to protect our community by staying home if you are experiencing COVID, cold, or flu-like symptoms,” said the press release. “Contact your healthcare provider if you are concerned about your symptoms.”
Those who need a COVID-19 test have several options for obtaining one:
Free PCR testing at the Best Western Plus Hood River Inn: Appointments are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., with results in two days. Visit curative.com to make an appointment.
Rapid Testing at One Community Health: Drive thru, results in 20 minutes. Book an appointment by calling 541-386-6380 or visiting www.onecommunityhealth.org/covid-19-testing.
Visit gorgeimpact.com/testing for a list of all available testing opportunities in the region.
Hood River County Health Department is also offering free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests and N95 masks on Thursdays from 2-4 p.m. at River of Life Assembly, 979 Tucker Road, Hood River, on April 7, April 14, April 21 and April 28.
•••
