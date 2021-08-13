Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Aug. 11 that all persons over the age of 5 are required to wear masks in indoor public settings starting Friday, Aug. 13, regardless of their vaccination status.
“(The) goal of indoor mask requirement(s) is to limit the spread of the delta variant as much as possible indoors, where COVID-19 spreads more easily,” said a press release issued by Brown’s office. “The requirement works in combination with efforts to encourage more Oregonians to become fully vaccinated.
“The emphasis of indoor mask requirement(s) is on personal responsibility,” the press release continued. “We are asking Oregonians to make a commitment to protect those around you by wearing a mask. We are also asking Oregonians to be kind and considerate of others and treat store employees and others with respect: They are asking you to wear a mask to save lives.”
While the mandate applies to all indoor public spaces, masks are still strongly encouraged in crowded out-door situations, the press release advised.
Gorge communities continue to see a sharp increase of COVID-19 infections, with Wasco County reporting 96 cases over a two-week period. In Hood River County, 92 new positive or presumptive cases were reported in the two-week period between July 29 and Aug. 11; Daron Ryan, COVID-19 response coordinator for Hood River County, said the cases are a mixed of vaccinated and unvaccinated.
Mid-Columbia Medical Center had a record seven people hospitalized with COVID earlier this week. Between MCMC and Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital, just two of 10 staffed ICU beds are available as of Thursday. Of the 37 staffed non-ICU beds between the two hospitals, just seven are available.
Gorge deaths
On Aug. 13, starting from Aug. 3, five deaths were reported in Wasco County and one in Gilliam County, according to North Central Public Health District. The Wasco County residents lived at Columbia Basin Care in The Dalles, which is experiencing an outbreak that started July 14. Thus far, 20 residents have been infected, 16 of whom are vaccinated. Four of the five who died were vaccinated. Of staff at Columbia Basin, 13 tested positive, and five were vaccinated.
Columbia Basin Executive Director Jasen Tennison said, “We are reaching out to the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Human Services to ask about a support team for staffing because even though we are working with multiple staffing agencies we could use more help.
“We are following all the CDC and OHA guidelines while doing everything possible to mitigate the spread and keep the residents and staff safe. This is a challenge because we have gone this long with only minimal issues created by the pandemic. Now we are in the gauntlet of navigating through the challenges of an outbreak, but I am confident we will get through this because we have a strong dedicated team that truly cares about the residents, and the rest of their team. We are coordinated with DHS, North Central Public Health District and OHA to ensure that we get through this as safe and fast as possible. On behalf of my team and myself I thank everyone for their support of Columbia Basin Care facility.”
Oregon’s vaccine breakthrough cases report for July showed that the majority of breakthrough deaths have occurred in the elderly, with a median age of 83, North Central Public Health reported. The majority of cases are still occurring in the unvaccinated. In July, 81 percent of all cases were unvaccinated.
Vaccine breakthroughs remain uncommon. While the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are all highly effective at preventing severe COVID-19 illness and death, no vaccine is 100 percent effective.
Klickitat County COVID-19 update
The Klickitat County Health Department is announcing a “dramatic increase” in COVID-19 cases compared to the case counts that have been reported over the last couple months. As of Aug. 12, there have been 59 new cases starting on Aug. 6, bringing the total number of active cases in Klickitat County to 69.
According to county health officials, Klickitat County has not had this many cases reported in a seven-day time period since late December 2020. KCHD has recorded an increase in community transmission as well as positive cases in vaccinated individuals. This number of cases corresponds with a high community transmission rate based on CDC criteria. KCHD has also noted an increase in cases in vaccinated individuals but the individuals have been reporting fewer symptoms and a shorter illness than those who are unvaccinated. KCHD is aware of three Klickitat County residents who are hospitalized with COVID-19, and none of those individuals have been vaccinated.
Vaccinations are readily available for anyone 12 and older at a variety of locations within Klickitat County. All vaccines are available by appointment only and can be booked by calling Skyline Health, Klickitat Valley Health, NorthShore Medical, or Klickitat County Health Department.
You can help slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a face mask that covers your nose and mouth when you are in public (especially in indoor spaces), washing your hands, and staying home when you are sick. Anyone with symptoms can be tested in Klickitat County by calling to make an appointment at Klickitat Valley Health, Skyline Health, or Northshore Medical Group.
Delta variant drives sharp increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations
The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is concerned about a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations being seen across the state due to the spread of the delta variant. Over the past four days, an average of 1,500 new cases have been reported each day, according to a press release. Hospital occupancy is at the highest levels seen to date in 2021 due to increased COVID-19 transmission, patient demand, and hospital staffing challenges. Today’s data dashboard update reflects the following increases:
• Cases: 6,000 new cases will be reported today following a backlog from July 30.
• Testing: Percent positivity is climbing rapidly to 5.5%, up from a low of 2% a month ago.
• Hospitalizations: More than 600 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of more than 20% from last week.
The highly contagious delta variant, which is a more transmissible strain of the virus, is the dominant strain in Washington making up roughly 76% of sequenced cases. While no vaccines are 100% effective, it is proven COVID-19 vaccines provide strong protection against variants, prevent severe illness and hospitalization, and lower your risk of death. More than 94% of all cases, deaths, and hospitalizations in Washingtonians 12 years of age and older can be attributed to people who have not been fully vaccinated.
“Higher vaccination rates across the state are needed to protect our communities,” said Secretary of Health Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH. “If there was ever a time to get vaccinated, it is now in the race against this variant.”
If you have questions, reach out to your healthcare provider or visit DOH’s Frequently Asked Questions page. To find vaccine locations near you, visit the state’s Vaccine Locator website.
Vaccine available
“In response to a large jump in cases and hospitalizations, new national guidance calling for masking measures, and supporting the governor’s mandate, Hood River County has again taken the position of requiring masking within all County facilities this coming Friday, Aug. 13,” said a Hood River County Health Department press release.
“The delta variant of COVID-19 is highly contagious,” said a Mid-Columbia Medical Center press release. “With local cases rising rapidly, NCPH and MCMC are urging all residents to protect themselves— and one another. Please wear a mask whenever you’re out in public, such as grocery and retail shopping, practice social distancing, and get your COVID-19 shot if you haven’t already.”
Right now, all Gorge area hospitals are seeing an influx of patients who require hospitalization due to COVID-19 and getting vaccinated is any easy way to keep yourself, and others, out of the hospital, said the press release.
“The graphs are going in a direction we don’t like, they are going up,” said Mimi McDonell, health officer for NCPHD, speaking before the Wasco County Board of Commissioners Aug. 4. After only two in-person meetings, the board was again meeting in a virtual-only format, and began that meeting with a COVID-19 update.
McDonell said the delta variant makes up more than 90% of the cases sequenced in Oregon because it is much more transmissible than the original virus. Also driving the spike is behavior, with the removal of mask mandates and capacity limits, coupled with an increase in travel and social gatherings, allowing delta variant an opportunity to spread more widely.
Brown has also asked state agencies to establish a mask mandate in K-12 schools for the coming school year, in a July 29 press release. Oregon Department of Education (ODE) and OHA then released the new face covering rule.
“Two of the most important tools the state has to control COVID-19 are vaccination and face coverings,” said the K-12 Face Covering Rule press release. “However, currently children under the age of 12 are not eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use. In order to protect students under age 12, individuals who are not vaccinated, and those with underlying health conditions that make them more susceptible to complications from COVID-19, as well as to minimize the disruption of student education in schools because of exposure to a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19, requiring universal use of face coverings inside schools is the best choice for Oregon.”
To learn more about other changes for the upcoming K–12 school year, you can read the Ready Schools, Safe Learners Resiliency Framework for the 2021-22 School Year at www.orgeon.gov.
COVID-19 vaccines are available through NCPHD, 419 E Seventh St., The Dalles, on Thursdays and Fridays by appointment; call 541-506-2600 (English and Spanish) to schedule. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are two-parts, while Johnson & Johnson is one.
Hood River County Health Department has several vaccination clinics scheduled in the coming days, as follows, all of which are free of charge:
Aug. 18, Aug. 20, Aug. 23 and Aug. 25 — Pfizer for ages 12-21, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Northwest Pediatrics & Adolescent Medicine 810 13th St. (drop in or schedule an appointment); Johnson & Johnson clinic for 18 and over, 1-4 p.m. at Heart of Hospice, 407 Portway Ave., Suite 201 (drop in only).
Aug. 19 and Aug. 24 — Pfizer for ages 12-21, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Northwest Pediatrics & Adolescent Medicine 810 13th St. (drop in or schedule an appointment).
Aug. 24 — Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer for ages 12 and over, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hood River County Health Department, 1109 June St. (drop in only; insurance will be billed if applicable).
Aug. 26 — Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson for ages 12 and over, 5:30-7 p.m. before Families in the Park at Jackson Park, Hood River.
Hood River County Emergency Management is offering free masks (and some spray disinfectant) for businesses at its outlets, as follows:
Shortt Supply, 116 Oak St., Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Hood River County Building, 601 State St. (at Sixth Street), Monday through Thursday through Aug. 21 from 9-11 a.m.
West Side Fire Station, 1185 Tucker Road; call the station at 541-386-1150 for a pickup time.
Cascade Locks Fire and EMS, 25 WaNaPa St., Cascade Locks; call the station at 541-374-8510 for a pickup time.
