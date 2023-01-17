Brian Rohr visits Hood River Library
HOOD RIVER — Brian Rohr is a storyteller, writer, and poet who has shared myth and stories with national and international audiences for decades. He focuses on the old stories — myths, folktales and fairy tales — from many different cultures, knowing that these old stories are alive, vital and can help listeners learn how to live their lives as more authentic human beings.
“They help make sense of and give meaning to the living world of which we are a part,” said a press release.
The Hood River Library has partnered with Hood River Havurah to present two shows by Rohr on Saturday, Jan. 28. Rohr will present tales from Jewish folklore for children at 3 p.m. in the Children’s Theater room. At 6 p.m., there will be a more interactive and mature show for teens and adults held upstairs in the Reading Room.
The programs are free and open to the public. For more information, contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit thoodriverlibrary.org.
Community Center remodel update
DALLESPORT — Theresa Cagle reports that the Klickitat County Public Works Department has been doing some much-needed remodeling of the Dallesport Community Center.
“The center will have remodeled bathrooms, with new toilets and vanities along with wider doors and new paint,” Cagle said. “Hopefully the project will be complete by the middle of January.
“You may have also noticed the county removing trees along the sides of the building and repairing some outside wood,” she said. “They are getting the outside ready so in the spring it can be pressure washed and ready to paint. When the weather warms up, I will be leading a team of volunteers to paint the building.”
Those interested in volunteering should contact Cagle at 360-701-5466.
There are future plans to remodel the inside of the building as well. “At that time, we will either need to purchase double ovens or a commercial oven for the kitchen area,” she said. “If anyone has access to one or would like to donate, please let us know.”
Gorge-to-Mountain Express now running
HOOD RIVER — The Gorge-to-Mountain Express (G2M) winter service is now running, with an expanded schedule to facilitate transit options for night skiing, according to Columbia Area Transit (CAT). For a schedule, visit ride-catbus.org/gorge-to-mountain-express.
Hood River County School District middle and high school students who received 2023 Gorge Passes may use those passes as eligible fares to ride G2M.
Native plants on sale now
THE GORGE — Native plant sales are now open for all three Central Columbia Gorge Conservation Districts — Hood River, Wasco and Underwood.
Each conservation district is hosting their own plant sale offering a wide range of low-cost native plant species. The conservation districts have their own ordering process and pickup dates, so be sure to visit your local conservation district’s website and check out what they have. No one is turned away from being outside of the district boundaries.
To order:
Hood River Soil & Water Conservation District (covering Hood River County), www.hoodriverswcd.org or call 541-386-4588
Wasco County Soil & Water Conservation District (covering Wasco County), www.wascoswcd.org, or call 541-296-6178 ext 122
Underwood Conservation District (covering all of Skamania County and western Klickitat County), www.ucdwa.org, or call 509-493-1936
“Native plants provide a wealth of ecological services; providing food and habitat for pollinators, birds, and other wildlife, stabilizing soils, providing wind breaks, and offering shade to streams,” said a press release. “Once established, native plants require minimal inputs such as fertilizers, constant irrigation, and maintenance, resulting in reduced chemical runoff, water use, and labor. Not to mention they reward landowners with plenty of beautiful blossoms, shade, and privacy!”
Grants available for veterans, war memorials
OREGON — Oregon Heritage of Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is offering grants for the construction or restoration of veterans and war memorials throughout Oregon.
The grant application period is open now and closes March 31. Local and regional governments and federally recognized Tribes are eligible to apply for funding for monuments placed on publicly-owned properties. Grants may fund up to 80% of projects and require a 10% match from grant recipients.
New monuments should acknowledge veterans and/or wars not already recognized in the community. Restoration projects may address broken monuments, missing elements, and/or additions to existing monuments.
Proposals must demonstrate active participation of a veteran organization and community support.
A free online workshop about the grant program will be held Feb. 16 from 1-2 p.m. via Zoom. Registration is required; visit www.oregonheritage.org.
For more information about the Veterans and War Memorials grant and other grant programs, visit www.oregon.gov/oprd/gra/pages/gra-overview.aspx.
Commented