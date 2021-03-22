The closure of Scenic Drive in The Dalles begins today, March 22, west of the Columbia Gorge Community College entrance, but scheduled invitation-only vaccine clinics at the Fort Dalles Readiness Center, located on the CGCC campus, will continue.
The section of Scenic Drive will be closed through March 29, for sanitary sewer work.
The readiness center is still accessible from the east. Open routes to the readiness center include taking Kelly Avenue to Scenic Drive, or going up Jefferson Street to Scenic Drive.
For more information, contact North Central Public Health District at (541) 506-2600 or visit us on the web at www.ncphd.org or https://wascoshermangilliamcovid-19.com/ or find us on Facebook.)
