HOOD RIVER — Loss and the pain of grief beg for relief. No pill can fix such ills.
Human grief — over the death of a loved-one, the end of a relationship, the collapse of a business venture — takes ease from the understanding of others.
A new series of Interfaith Circles of Solace will offer such space and support. The series began Nov. 8 at Riverside Community Church.
Open to all on a drop-in basis from 5-6 p.m. on successive Tuesdays, the Circles will be facilitated by the Rev. Vicky Stifter and mystic poet Chelan Harkin.
“The circles offer a safe and sacred place to share our grief — not as a problem to be solved, but as a vital and healing encounter with an essential experience of being human,” Stifter said.
“Come when you can. No experience or registration required.”
Riverside Church is at 314 State Street in Hood River. Enter through the purple door facing north, follow the stairs to the second floor Riverview Room.
To learn more, write to pastor@riversideucc.com or chelanharkin@gmail.com.
Commented