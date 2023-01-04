The Columbia Gorge Interpretive Center Museum in Stevenson will welcome the community to its 30th Annual Silent Auction and Dinner, “A Black and White Gala” from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, March 11.
“This yearly fundraiser is essential to supporting the continued preservation of local history, raising more than $13,000 in 2022,” said a press release.
The gala will include a banquet dinner from Skamania Lodge, cocktails (cash only bar), games, music and a silent auction. Prizes will be awarded for classiest dressed, best theme dressed couple, as well as best black and white costume, “so get your top hats, ties, dresses, and accessories ready for a night on the town,” said a press release.
Call 509-427-8211 to reserve a ticket. The Columbia Gorge Interpretive Center Museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located at 990 SW Rock Creek Drive, Stevenson.
Commented