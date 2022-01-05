The Central Gorge Master Gardener Association is a group of volunteers who give of themselves and their talents. Recently, the CGMGA recognized outstanding Master Gardeners for their service to the Association and their community.
•••
The Master Gardener Impact / Projects award was given to Pat Morrison and Ellen Penswick for their longstanding commitment to the Learning Garden on the OSU Hood River Extension Service campus. They have both been involved in the development of the Learning Garden, including all of the planning and execution of the various garden features. For more than a decade, they have participated in work parties, continue to demonstrate spirit and a “let’s get it done” attitude, and continue to be participants in the problem solving along the way. Their efforts included involvement of spouses in various projects. Morrison also learned how to build the original Japanese fence in the Japanese Heritage Garden, and then taught others while building the replacement fence 12 years later.
•••
Community Outreach award recipients are Elaine Johnson and Anny VanNatta, who have worked together for years on a special garden area at the Hood River Valley Adult Center. This garden was dedicated to Johnson’s husband when he passed away. She was trying to care for it all herself, but needed help. In stepped VanNatta, and a team was formed. In addition to the original garden space, they have created a kitchen garden and grow fresh greens and veggies for meals prepared at the Adult Center.
•••
Linda Kaufman was chosen to receive the Plant Clinic award for stepping up in extraordinary ways to assist with Plant Clinics. Although she prefers to remain in the background, she’s one of several Master Gardeners who commits to handling the overload of Plant Clinic questions that are often received. Due to her work, Master Gardeners now know the number of plant clinic questions received in specific areas, with links to helpful resources. This helps Master Gardeners plan how to better serve home gardeners through Plant Clinics in the future.
•••
The Special Services award recognizes a community member for their contributions to a Master Gardener project or event. Chuck Bugge has been a true community contributor in many ways, including the Spirit of Grace FISH Food Bank. Bugge donated his talents to construct an informational and educational kiosk at the garden which allows the garden coordinator to more efficiently communicate with Master Gardeners and other volunteers who work to produce vegetables and fruit for FISH Food Bank clients. When told that he was receiving this award, Bugge said that it was just something he had done to help our local community. Bugge is a former superintendent of schools for Hood River County, an educational consultant, and also donates his time as a member of both the Lions and the Providence Hood River Hospital Foundation.
•••
The Chapter Educator award was given to Jewel McKenzie for the educational writing she has contributed to the Columbia Gorge News print and online newspaper editions. She was not aware of her writing talents, but it was obvious to others that she has a gift for putting words together. She has written numerous articles aimed towards educating the public on home gardening, and kept local communities informed about the Master Gardener program.
•••
Another team of Master Gardeners received the Communications award. Stepping up to create a social media presence, Paul Matalucci and Deb Traver used their knowledge, enthusiasm, and organization to accomplish their goal. Each week they plan what information would be timely to present on Facebook and Instagram. Both have worked to publicize what’s happening at the CGMGA as well as presenting general gardening information on social media. They also received notice and compliments from the OSU Statewide Master Gardener Outreach coordinator.
•••
Central Gorge Master Gardeners gain science-based gardening knowledge and then share this information with the public. If you’d like to become a Master Gardeners in 2022, applications are now being accepted. For more information and an application, visit extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/hoodriver, or contact Hood River County Extension Service, Master Gardener Program Coordinator Megan Wickersham, megan.wickersham@oregonstate.edu. Applications are due by Jan. 7. Class size is limited, early registration is encouraged.
