MOSIER — According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, the 2021 fire season in the Pacific Northwest saw over three times the number of human caused fires (3,075) compared to fires caused by lightning (1,000). Americans start more wildfires on July 4 than any other summer day and a 2020 Science article noted that, "studies have shown human ignition is to blame for 84% of all wildfires in the United States, and 97% of all those that threaten homes."
In advance of the July Fourth holiday weekend, Friends of the Columbia Gorge and the Columbia Gorge Tourism Alliance are partnering to urge members of the public to celebrate safely and responsibly in the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area:
"Growing up in the Gorge, I have a lot of fond holiday memories here. The Columbia Gorge is an incredible place to celebrate over the July 4 weekend. But fireworks and the vibrant forests and grasslands of the Gorge just don’t mix," said Emily Reed, network director of the Columbia Gorge Tourism Alliance.
"The Eagle Creek Trail fully reopened this summer after five years of recovery from a single firecracker set off in the woods. All it takes is one firecracker and the wind blowing in the wrong direction for our entire region to be devastated," Reed added.
To celebrate safely and responsibly, Friends of the Columbia Gorge and the Columbia Gorge Tourism Alliance urge members of the public both over the holiday and throughout the summer to:
- Leave fireworks at home, attend to campfires at all times, and observe any local/site fire restrictions;
- Follow all trail closures and recreation or travel advisories;
- Check ReadySet.Gorge.com to plan and prepare before visiting the Columbia Gorge; and
- Be considerate of others on the trail and pack out any trash with you.
Gorge Recreation Resources
readysetgorge.com – Visit an interactive listing of Gorge hiking tips, trail listing, and other recreation sites with up-to-date status information and more. Follow us at @ready.set.gorge
ridecatbus.org/columbia-gorge-express - Visit the Gorge car-free with the Columbia Gorge Express with shuttles every hour each day.
waterfallcorridorpermit.org - Between May 24 and Sept. 5, 2022, a timed use permit will be required for each personal vehicle driven in the Waterfall Corridor between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find which permit is right for you.
