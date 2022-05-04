Britt Storkson
1. What makes you a good candidate to represent Oregon’s 52nd District?
Let’s have a Constitutional Republic instead of a Banana Republic.
I became much more interested in the functions of government after a government agency installed power lines on my property. I went to work one day and came back to find power lines strung across my property. No permissions, no easement, no court order, nothing like that.
It was suggested that I run for a seat on the board of this government agency to make sure that this would never happen to anybody else. But for the “crime” of running for public office I was doxed, defamed, threatened, fined $1,800 and faced jail time. In a secret trial. Just a few months after my wife died unexpectedly.
So far this effort to “cancel” me has cost the taxpayers about $250,000. Please also note that one does not have do anything dishonest, immoral or illegal to merit punishment. All it takes is saying something that the ruling elites do not like.
If that wasn’t enough tax money was used to undercut my election even though (I discovered later) these elections were rigged so I was never going to win no matter how many votes I got. This is nothing new. History records many instances of dictators and tyrants using these tactics to suppress and silence their opposition.
Right now our government operates more like a Banana Republic instead of a Constitutional Republic put in place by our founders. The rule of law doesn’t mean anything. The Constitution doesn’t mean anything either. All that matters are the “mandates” we get from the ruling elites. They “rule” us using fear and threats using instead of building trust and confidence as public servants.
2. A lack of affordable housing is a community concern throughout the Gorge. What role do you believe the state is able to play in finding solutions, and what solutions do you support?
Most of the high prices we’re seeing from just about everything is the result of government regulation. Government regulation is nothing more than back-door taxation. Removing, relaxing or correctly revising these regulations to make it profitable for developers to build affordable housing will immediately result in more affordable housing
3. The pandemic has exposed significant disparities between Oregonians in their ability to access the Internet, earn a living wage and obtain healthcare. How should the state address these disparities?
Government at all levels should not be choosing winners and losers. It is not the job of Government to address or “correct” disparities anywhere. Nowhere in the state or national constitutions is the government directed to correct any “disparities.”
4. What do you see as Oregon’s greatest challenge going forward?
Oregon’s greatest challenge as well as the greatest challenge for our nation right now is whether we are going to be a Constitutional Republic or a Banana Republic. In other words are we going to be governed by the rule of law and our Constitution or are we going to be governed by the capricious dictates of whoever has political power at the time.
Editor’s note: Britt Storkson chose not to submit a photograph of himself.
Commented