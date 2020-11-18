Mount Adams Ministerial Association (MAMA), an interfaith organization composed of religious leaders from area faith communities invites the public to attend its annual Interfaith Thanksgiving Service Nov. 23 at 7 p.m.
The service theme will be “Grief into Thanksgiving: Breathing the Movement.”
Representatives from Baha’i, Buddhist, Christian, Druid, Jewish, Sufi and Unitarian Universalist will lead the community in this annual celebration, which will take place this year on Zoom. Register to attend virtually by visiting the Bethel United Church of Christ website, www.bethelwhitesalmon.org.
For more information, contact Bethel church and Rev. Laura Robinson at 509-493-1747.
