WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Cliff Bentz (OR-O2) voted in favor of the 2023 fiscal year National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which contained an amendment he introduced that would require the United States Air Force to submit public plans for the future of bases operating with the F-15 Strike Eagle, such as Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls.
“The inclusion of my amendment in the FY23 NDAA is immensely important as it ensures knowing future missions for Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, and I am very happy to see it included.” Bentz said in a press release.
“F-15s play a key role in our nation’s air superiority, and now the Air Force will be required to inform Congress of their long-term plans for the F-15 fighter and those bases that operate with them.”
The final NDAA would authorize $847 billion for our national defense programs, $45 billion more than President Biden’s initial proposal of $802 billion. Moreover, it authorizes 69 F-35s — eight more than the Pentagon’s request of 61 — and adds five more Air Force F-35As and three more F-35C jump jets than requested. Also, very importantly, the NDAA continues to support our military service members by authorizing a 4.6% increase in pay, the release stated.
