Montesano set the tone with an 11-0 run to start the game and went on to beat the Columbia High girls 79-29 on Friday in the 1A District 4 Tournament in Montesano.
Montesano (17-1 overall) led by 33 points at halftime after a 27-2 first quarter advantage. Montesano senior Paige Lisherness scored a career high 32 points.
Sydney Reed led Columbia with eight points.
Columbia was scheduled to play at Eatonville on Feb. 15. Eatonville lost 44-35 to King’s Way in a Feb. 11 district playoff game. Winner of the Eatonville-Tenino game advances to the consolation semifinals on Thursday to play Tuesday’s loser between Tenino and LaCenter.
In other first-round district games last week: Tenino beat Seton Catholic, 46-24, and La Center defeated Elma, 55-22.
Commented