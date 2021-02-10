WHITE SALMON — When the White Salmon Valley Community Library was forced to close last spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, staff and patrons were not the only ones impacted.
“We were in the middle of our book sale the day the governor shut down the libraries,” explained Jean Bailey, president of the Friends of the Library volunteer group supporting the library. “We had to pack up early, and that was it.” The library has since been closed.
The annual sale featured a “bookstore” inside the library, featuring books donated over the course of the previous year. Although the “store” displayed books for sale throughout the year, overflow book donations are stored in a donated basement room of Umpqua Bank in White Salmon for the annual sale.
The annual sale ended with the closure of the library, but book sales in support of the library continue from a small bookshelf and self-service pay station at a popular local shop in Bingen, “Antiques and Oddities,” 211 W. Steuben St. The store is owned by Steve Wolford, who donated the space. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week. “The store has been very gracious” Bailey said.
The selection of available books is small but carefully curated, said Bailey. “We try to tailor the selection to those who come in, and what sells,” she explained. There are holiday selections, children’s books, fiction and nonfiction. The books are donated by community members.
Bailey said the 2021 book sale, which typically raised about $1,500 a year for the library, has also been canceled.
But she is hopeful patrons will find the Friends of the Library shelf among the many antiques and oddities displayed and see a book they would like to live with, knowing that 100 percent of the money raised will go to support the White Salmon Valley Community Library.
