Randy and Joanne Franz mark 50th

Randy and Joanne Franz, Hood River, celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 30. The couple will have a private renewal ceremony at the family residence. The Franz’s have two children, Luke and Christine (Sandvold) Franz of Hood River and Hiedi (Franz) and Dan Mitchell of Amboy, Wash., and two grandchildren.
