Klickitat County Sheriff Bob Songer is planning an event to honor fallen law enforcement officers at 10 a.m., Thursday, May 13 on the south steps of the Klickitat County Court House, near the jail entrance, in Goldendale. National Police Week is May 9 through May 15.
“We take this time to remember the three members of the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office who perished while performing their law enforcement duties,” said an announcement of the event.
Deputy Sheriff Danny Vaughn, 31, one year of service, died Nov. 19, 1976, in an aircraft accident when his plane crashed into the Columbia River while searching for a small submarine.
Deputy Sheriff Michael McNabb, 26, four years of service, was killed April 17, 1986, in an automobile accident when his patrol car was struck by a drunk driver.
Sergeant Peter Garland, 38, 15 years of service, was killed July 18, 2007, in a head-on collision by a driver that was passing in a no-passing zone.
Sheriff Songer invites members of the public to show their support for past and present law enforcement officers.
