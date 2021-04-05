Those eligible for the COVID vaccine can schedule appointments at www.ncphd.org. Use the same information throughout the process (Name, email etc.) Ignore the pop-up -- the prior system of registration and notification is no longer in use as vaccinations can be scheduled directly.
Click on the blue COVID VACCINES, CLICK HERE button located at the top of the home page. This will link to five blue buttons:
HOOD RIVER RESIDENTS AND EMPLOYEES
PORTLAND & SURROUNDING AREAS
WASCO COUNTY RESIDENTS AND EMPLOYEES
SHERMAN COUNTY RESIDENTS & ENOOYEES
GILIAM COUNTY RESIDENTS AND EMPLOYEES
