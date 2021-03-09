The defending Class 5A state champion Ridgeview Ravens picked up right where they left off last season with a dominating performance Wednesday to defeat The Dalles Riverhawks, 25-16, 25-10 and 25-8 in both team’s season opener.
At 10-10 in the first set, the Ravens used a six-point run to create the distance they needed to ultimately put the set away. The Riverhawks were never as close the rest of the night, as the Ravens clamped down defensively and served multiple aces throughout the next two sets.
Riverhawk head Coach Doug Magee was not discouraged, however, given the circumstances surrounding his team.
“Our girls played really hard and showed a lot of promise considering we only had a handful of practices going into the match,” he said of the team’s limited preparation because of COVID-19.
“With mostly freshmen and sophomores on the team, the first match was definitely a learning experience for them,” Magee said. “When you only have three, full team practices, our goal was to continue finding out what lineups work best and use as many players as possible to see what fits.”
The Riverhawks look to bounce back this week as they will travel to Redmond to face the Panthers in a non-league match on Saturday, March 13.
