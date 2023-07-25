Is the sidewalk in front of your home or business damaged? City of the Dalles is now taking application for the Sidewalk Rehabilitation Cost-Share Program. Damaged sidewalks can be challenging for parents pushing strollers, children walking to school, pet owners walking their dogs and people using wheelchairs, walkers or canes. The purpose of the program is to help property owners rehabilitate deteriorated sidewalks that are their responsibility. This voluntary program is intended to improve safe passage and livability in The Dalles.
The city will consider applications for the rehabilitation or replacement of existing sidewalks as well as new sidewalks as part of a commercial redevelopment project. New sidewalks required for an approved building permit on a new or undeveloped lot are not eligible. Applicants for this program must be the property owner or authorized developer.
Eligible projects must be completed by June 30, 2024. Applications will be funded on a first come, first eligible basis until funds run out.
For the fiscal year 2023/2024, the city has budgeted:
$50,000 for residential property projects
$50,000 for commercial property projects
$250,000 for redevelopment of commercial property projects
The amount the city will cost-share is variable based on the type of property:
Residential Property: 60% city, 40% property owner
Residential Property (low income): 80% city, 20% property owner
Commercial Property: 50% city, 50% property owner
Commercial Redevelopment: 50% city, 50% developer
Additional conditions may apply.
Please see the Sidewalk Rehabilitation Cost-Share Program Application for details and requirements. Property owners can download an application from the City website at thedalles.org/publicworksdocs. Property owners who do not have access to the internet can call (541) 296-5401 to ask for a paper copy.
