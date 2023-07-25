Is the sidewalk in front of your home or business damaged? City of the Dalles is now taking application for the Sidewalk Rehabilitation Cost-Share Program. Damaged sidewalks can be challenging for parents pushing strollers, children walking to school, pet owners walking their dogs and people using wheelchairs, walkers or canes. The purpose of the program is to help property owners rehabilitate deteriorated sidewalks that are their responsibility. This voluntary program is intended to improve safe passage and livability in The Dalles.

The city will consider applications for the rehabilitation or replacement of existing sidewalks as well as new sidewalks as part of a commercial redevelopment project. New sidewalks required for an approved building permit on a new or undeveloped lot are not eligible. Applicants for this program must be the property owner or authorized developer.