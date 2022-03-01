The Dalles Main Street Mardi Gras Dinner was held Saturday night, Feb. 26. The event was well attended and featured a chef’s choice diner, benefit auction and drinks at the former The Dalles Chronicle office at 315 Federal Street downtown The Dalles.
The Dalles: Mardi Gras on Main Street (photo gallery)
- Photos by Mark B. Gibson
